There is a freezing morning for much of the south today, with temperatures reaching -7C in some places.According to Metservice, the coldest place was Mt Cook Aerodrome, which clocked a teeth-chattering -7.2C early this morning."There's...Full Article
Weather: Severe frosts as temperature drops to -7C in south
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Friday's severe weather threat
RTV6 The Indy Channel
Here's a look at a severe weather threat on Friday, June 18, 2021.