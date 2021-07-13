Two people have been taken to hospital after two separate crashes in Hawke's Bay this morning.A police spokeswoman said police were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Awatoto Rd and State Highway 51 at 7.20am. A...Full Article
Two taken to hospital after two morning crashes in Hawke's Bay
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shocking moment suspected drink-driver smashed through the window of a tattoo shop in Leeds, UK
This shocking video shows the moment a suspected drink-driver smashed through the window of a tattoo shop. The black Audi A4..
SWNS STUDIO