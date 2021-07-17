No one has won tonight's First Division $12 million Powerball jackpot but three people stand to win $333,333.The numbers for tonight's $12 million Lotto jackpot are in after a lucky player from Tauranga became the country's newest...Full Article
Lucky numbers are in for tonight's $12 million Lotto draw
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lotto Powerball: $15 million jackpot up for grabs
The numbers have just been drawn for tonight's $15 million Lotto Powerball draw.They are: 29, 28, 5, 38, 7 and 33.The bonus ball..
New Zealand Herald
National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for tonight
Could tonight be your lucky draw?
Gloucester Citizen