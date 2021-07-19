As officials are poised to release the latest update on New Zealand's Covid situation, Victoria's lockdown looks to be extended as more people in the community test positive. Whether or not the state's fifth lockdown will be extended...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest update on New Zealand situation as cases in Victoria climb
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Hipkins to update on latest cases, vaccine rollout
New Zealand Herald
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is set to reveal the latest on New Zealand's Covid-19 situation and the vaccine rollout...