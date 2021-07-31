Turkey Evacuates Panicked Tourists by Boat From Wildfires
Published
Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires eruptedFull Article
Published
Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires eruptedFull Article
ISTANBUL (AP) — Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats Saturday after being told to..