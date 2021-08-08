Tokyo reports 4,066 coronavirus cases
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 4,066 new coronavirus cases, down 500 from Saturday. People in their 20s (1,367 cases), their 30s (797), their 40s (682) and…Full Article
