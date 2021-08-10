Tokyo reports 2,612 new coronavirus cases
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 2,612 new coronavirus cases, down 272 from Monday. People in their 20s (884 cases), their 30s (560) and their 40s (420)…Full Article
Only eight intensive care unit beds were available on Monday in the state of Arkansas, its governor said, as the rapid spread of..
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.72%.