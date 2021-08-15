The Taliban close in on Kabul, the last government stronghold.
Published
The insurgents said in a statement that they were in negotiations with the Afghan government and would not take the capital by force.Full Article
Published
The insurgents said in a statement that they were in negotiations with the Afghan government and would not take the capital by force.Full Article
Afghan officials say Taliban militants have entered the outskirts of Kabul, while earlier on Sunday the last major city outside of..
With Afghanistan's second and third-largest cities having fallen to the Taliban, Kabul has effectively become the besieged, last..