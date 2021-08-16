Afghanistan: Chaotic scenes at Kabul airport
Video shows hundreds of Afghans attempting to escape, as the Taliban took over the capital.Full Article
President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and rejected..
The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan and an end to fighting and abuse..