An Air New Zealand aircrew member has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a staff update seen by the Herald. The update from the airline's chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the fully-vaccinated...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air NZ crew member tests positive
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
COVID-19: Parts of Sydney to go into lockdown again after outbreak of the Delta variant
Euronews English
The outbreak has been traced back to a Sydney Airport limousine driver who is said to have been infected while transporting a..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Alpine 4 Holdings, EVmo, Recruiter.com Group, Belmont Resources, HempFusion Wellness UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Recruiter.com Group, Belmont Resources, HempFusion Wellness, Pure Gold Mining, Canada Silver Cobalt Works UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors