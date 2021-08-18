An Air NZ staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a flight from Japan, and here's what we know so far.Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today she is the woman referred to yesterday aged in her 60s.Air New Zealand...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air NZ staffer with Covid-19 - what we know
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: As Government mulls alert level changes, experts urge 'cautious approach'
New Zealand Herald
COVID LATEST* Rest home worker, Auckland Uni staff member test positive * Pregnant Kiwi denied emergency MIQ spot six times *..
Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air New Zealand tumbles to $440m loss
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Eight Wellington cases, police catch drunk drivers, uni staff member tests positive
New Zealand Herald
Wellington's Covid-19 cases have been described as "reassuring", with all of them having been linked and all but one in isolation..