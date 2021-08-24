Japan to expand state of emergency to 8 more prefectures
Japan plans to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and 12 other areas to eight more prefectures as it looks to quell the country's largest wave…Full Article
Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency on Wednesday for a second week in a row, adding eight more prefectures as a surge..
TOKYO (AP) — Japan was set to expand its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row Wednesday, adding several more..