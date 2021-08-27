Who are ISIS-K, the group that claimed the Kabul airport suicide bombings?
Published
ISIS-K has claimed the twin suicide attacks on Kabul's airport. Here's a closer look at the group and its history.Full Article
Published
ISIS-K has claimed the twin suicide attacks on Kabul's airport. Here's a closer look at the group and its history.Full Article
By C. Todd Lopez
A dozen American service members were killed, 15 more were injured and a number of Afghan civilians..
The Pentagon says an explosion Thursday at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was “the result of a complex attack that resulted..