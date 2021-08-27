A nurse told a Southland man who received two Covid-19 vaccinations in less than two weeks "we might have a problem", straight after the second vaccination was done.Centre Bush resident John Scully said he received his first vaccination...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Southland man receives second vaccination too soon
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Man drove 2 hours trying to get vaccine, sites all shut
A Kāpiti man drove for two hours looking for a vaccination site after he showed up for his appointment only to find the centre was..
New Zealand Herald