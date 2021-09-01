Wellingtonians spent their first day in alert level 3 enjoying a rare weather forecast: "fine with light winds".About 20 surfers were spotted at Lyall Bay this morning hoping to catch a wave. Meanwhile, people could be seen queuing...Full Article
Wellington welcomes first day of alert level 3 with a good day
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Wellington On A Plate morphs into online movement in search of the capital's best lockdown burger
The Ashley Shroomfield, South Coast Umami Warning, and (Can't Beet) Wellington On a Good Day are among the hundreds of burger..
New Zealand Herald
Skoda Octavia 2021 long-term review
Does the Octavia remain an excellent affordable family car in its new generation?
*Why we’re running it: *To discover..
Autocar