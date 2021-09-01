University of Auckland, AUT climb in Times Higher Education world rankings

New Zealand's universities have climbed in the latest world rankings from Times Higher Education.Out of more than 1600 institutions, the University of Auckland has climbed to 137th in the world, up from 147 last year.Auckland...Full Article
