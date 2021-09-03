Covid: Australia to get Pfizer doses from UK in vaccine swap
The UK will send four million Pfizer doses now to help Australia exit lockdowns, Canberra says.Full Article
Almost 500,000 Pfizer doses secured under a vaccine swap deal with the UK touched down in Sydney on Sunday night.