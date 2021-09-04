4.9 magnitude earthquake rumbles Hawke's Bay

4.9 magnitude earthquake rumbles Hawke's Bay

New Zealand Herald

Published

An earthquake has shaken Hawke's Bay at 4.55pm on Saturday.GeoNet recorded the 4.9 magnitude shake as 'moderate', located 5km north of Waipukurau in Central Hawke's BayThe 4.54pm earthquake had a depth of 37km.Within 5 minutes...

Full Article