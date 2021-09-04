An earthquake has shaken Hawke's Bay at 4.55pm on Saturday.GeoNet recorded the 4.9 magnitude shake as 'moderate', located 5km north of Waipukurau in Central Hawke's BayThe 4.54pm earthquake had a depth of 37km.Within 5 minutes...Full Article
4.9 magnitude earthquake rumbles Hawke's Bay
New Zealand Herald
