Hong Kong: Activists jailed for joining banned Tiananmen vigil
Published
Nine activists are sentenced for joining a banned vigil last year commemorating the 1989 massacre.Full Article
Published
Nine activists are sentenced for joining a banned vigil last year commemorating the 1989 massacre.Full Article
Hong Kong (AFP) Sept 9, 2021
Three leaders of a group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil were charged Thursday with..
Hong Kong Authorities Arrest Leaders, of Annual Tiananmen Square Vigil.
On September 8, Hong Kong police arrested four leaders..