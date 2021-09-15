Up to Speed with Te Reo Māori is a special podcast series by NZME and Te Reo advocate Stacey Morrison. The series of 10 short podcasts help get you up to speed with Māori language phrases and words that are often heard in...Full Article
Stacey Morrison - Up to Speed with Te Reo, a special podcast
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Get up to speed with te reo - Stacey Morrison's new podcast series
Today we launch a special podcast series called Up to Speed with Te Reo Māori, by NZME broadcaster and Te Reo advocate Stacey..
New Zealand Herald