New Zealand needs to get vaccinated now to beat Delta - and that's why NZME is launching The 90% Project today.A very high vaccination rate is vital for us to make our population safe from serious disease, keep our hospitals running...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Why we need 90 per cent of Kiwis vaccinated now
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: When should New Zealand open up its borders?
New Zealand Herald
By Nathan Rarere of RNZ Seventy-one per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with just over half..