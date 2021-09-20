A Covid-19 modelling expert says moving Auckland alert level 3 is a "calculated risk" and we could easily bounce back to level 4 in a matter of weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon, after a five-week strict...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Experts on Auckland's move to alert level three
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Michael Plank warns New Zealand on a 'knife edge'
New Zealand Herald
A Covid-19 modelling expert says the country is sitting on a "knife edge" and urged Aucklanders not to meet up with friends and..
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Māori dominating the tail of the virus
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Experts answer five questions we're all asking
New Zealand Herald
As Auckland marks its first day at alert level 3, questions abound over whether we've taken our foot off Delta's throat too soon...