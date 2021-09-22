By RNZ Police have confirmed they have found a body while searching for Auckland woman Lena Harrap, who went missing from her Mt Albert home this morning.Harrap, 28, was last seen about 6am when she left her home to go for a...Full Article
Body found during search for missing Auckland woman Lena Harrap
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Mt Albert tragedy: The heartbreaking killing of Aucklander Lena Zhang Harrap
The "sickening and senseless" killing of Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap has tugged on the heartstrings of the nation prompting..
New Zealand Herald