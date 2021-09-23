Organisers of Auckland's Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day have decided to cancel the event for the first time in more than 20 years in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.Auckland Chinese Community Centre chairman Kai Luey...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland's Year of the Tiger Chinese New Year event cancelled
