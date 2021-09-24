Biden Highlights Challenges of COVID, Climate Change and China at UNGA

Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with Nancy Marshall-Genzer, senior reporter for Marketplace and Steve Redisch, VOA executive producer, about President Joe Biden's first address to the UNGA as a head of state and at a time of unprecedented global crises, Democrats on Capitol Hill continue to work to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal passed before their self-imposed September 27 deadline, the plight of thousands of Haitians at the US/Mexico border and the Taliban's rejection of American concerns over a presence of terrorists in Afghanistan. Listen to Issues in the News on the Voice of America.