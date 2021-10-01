Japan's state of emergency lifted as COVID infections decline
Japan's COVID-19 state of emergency was fully lifted on Friday, making it the first time since April that the entire country is not under the measure to curb…Full Article
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan banned unvaccinated adults from flights Friday as it tries to push vaccinations and avoid further lockdowns..
Watch VideoFormer Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to..