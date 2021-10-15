Healthcare workers who treat vulnerable people are required to get a Covid vaccine because they have a responsibility to others, the Government says.Responding to news that 10 of Taranaki District Health Board's 63 registered midwives...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Taranaki midwives threaten to quit over vaccine mandate
