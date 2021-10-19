Health Minister Andrew Little has announced that 300 places a month will be reserved in MIQ for bringing health workers into the country from November. "Our world-class workforce is vital in rebuilding the health system and dealing...Full Article
Covid-19 Delta outbreak: MIQ spots reserved for health workers
New Zealand Herald
