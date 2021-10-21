The winner of the $42.1million Lotto Powerball has claimed their winnings.A Lotto spokesperson said there would be more details later this morning.Earlier today, Jatinder Chahal, manager of Countdown Pokeno where the lucky ticket...Full Article
Pokeno's Lotto Powerball $42m winner claims prize
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lotto Powerball $42m winner: Countdown Pokeno staff 'walking on air' after selling ticket
Is it a local or is it someone who passed through the tiny town? That's the question Pokeno residents are asking each other today..
New Zealand Herald
Lotto Powerball $42m draw: Ticket sold in Pokeno the single winner
One Pokeno resident is waking up this morning as an overnight multi-millionaire after winning last night's mammoth $42 million..
New Zealand Herald