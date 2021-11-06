Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Covid case in Northland

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Covid case in Northland

New Zealand Herald

Published

Northland has recorded a new Covid-19 case today - the region's third case since yesterday. The case is linked to the Kaitaia cluster and is a close contact of a person from that group, Northland DHB said in a statement at 2.42pm....

Full Article