It has been 10 years since Auckland teenager Christie Marceau was fatally stabbed in her family home and died in her mother Tracey's arms.Christie, 18, woke on the morning of November 7 to her mother's screams.A youth who had...Full Article
A Moment In Crime podcast: Death of an angel - the brutal killing of Christie Marceau
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Death of an angel: Christie Marceau's family reflect on 10 years since brutal Auckland killing
It has been 10 years since the tragic killing of Auckland teenager Christie Marceau. Christie was stabbed to death at her family's..
New Zealand Herald