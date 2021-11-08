The 16-year-old shot dead outside a birthday party in Christchurch at the weekend may have been an innocent bystander and victim of random gunfire allegedly sprayed into a crowd. With police understood to have the alleged killer...Full Article
Christchurch fatal shooting: Teen at party shot dead in apparently 'random' gunfire
Christchurch fatal shooting: Man, 32, charged with murdering teen Connor Whitehead kept in custody
A 32-year-old man accused of shooting dead a teenager outside a Christchurch party at the weekend has been kept in custody, while..
