More positive Covid-19 results have been detected in Stratford's wastewater – indicating it's likely that an infectious person was in the area of the Taranaki town since the start of the month. Taranaki DHB's Public Health Unit...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Further Stratford positive wastewater results 'very concerning'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 delta outbreak: Wastewater results negative for Napier
New Zealand Herald
A second test of Napier's wastewater for Covid-19 has come back negative.The city has been on high alert after the detection of..
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Deputy PM Grant Robertson, Public Health director Caroline McElnay reveal latest Covid details
As the small Taranaki town of Stratford digests the fact Delta has been detected in its wastewater, Deputy Prime Minister Grant..
New Zealand Herald
Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Covid-19 detected in Stratford wastewater
Stratford residents are urged to get tested for Covid-19 after traces of the virus were found in a wastewater sample in the..
New Zealand Herald