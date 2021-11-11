Honouring the fallen: Armistice Day commemoration services take place across New Zealand

Honouring the fallen: Armistice Day commemoration services take place across New Zealand

New Zealand Herald

Published

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during the Armistice Day commemoration at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington today to honour New Zealand's fallen soldiers. The thousands...

Full Article