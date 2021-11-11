Six new cases of Covid-19 have been found in Taranaki.Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke confirmed that all six cases were in Stratford.These cases come after a number of wastewater tests in Stratford recently came back positive...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Covid-19 cases reported in Taranaki
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Flare-ups in regions, long road into 'traffic light' system looms
New Zealand Herald
The Delta outbreak has established a toehold in Taranaki and is infecting more than 100 people a day in Auckland, but officials say..
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Taranaki cluster revealed by a tip-off
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Will Taranaki have new cases?
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Leaked data shows hundreds of pregnant Northlanders unvaccinated
New Zealand Herald
By Sam Olley of RNZ Data leaked from midwives shows hundreds of pregnant women in Te Tai Tokerau are not Covid-vaccinated, as the..
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Covid-19 case in Kaitaia
New Zealand Herald