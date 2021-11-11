Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Schools can call police if unvaccinated staff turn up next week

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Schools can call police if unvaccinated staff turn up next week

New Zealand Herald

Published

Schools are being told they can call the police if any unvaccinated teachers or staff turn up on school grounds next week.In a notice in the Ministry of Education gazette yesterday, school leaders were advised that if a staff member...

Full Article