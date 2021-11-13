Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Four confirmed Covid-19 cases in Taupo - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are now four confirmed Covid-19 cases in Taupō.Two of those are household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier today .A fourth positive result has been returned...Full Article
