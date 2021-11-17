Peng Shuai: Doubt cast on email from Chinese tennis star
Published
The head of the WTA says he has a "hard time believing" email attributed to Peng Shuai is from her.Full Article
Published
The head of the WTA says he has a "hard time believing" email attributed to Peng Shuai is from her.Full Article
Chinese state media CGTN has released an email alleged to be from Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai claiming she is fine amid growing..
The WTA Tour chairman cast doubt over a reassuring email that state media claimed had been sent by Peng Shuai, who had accused a..