Blood micro moon rising: Skies clear for most ahead of tonight's near-total lunar eclipse

Blood micro moon rising: Skies clear for most ahead of tonight's near-total lunar eclipse

New Zealand Herald

Published

Originally published by Māori Television The moon will turn red tonight in a near-total lunar eclipse - and it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse that is fully visible from Aotearoa in more than 800 years.The moon's...

Full Article