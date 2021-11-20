'Still no contact with Chinese tennis star' - WTA
Peng Shuai has still not directly been in contact with the WTA, which says "no amount of money" would stop the tour pulling events out of China.Full Article
WTA Threatens To Pull Out, Of China Without Proof, of Peng Shuai's Safety.
On November 19, the Women's Tennis..
The head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has cast doubt on the legitimacy of an email alleged to have come from Peng..