Emergency services have rushed to Muriwai Beach tonight after reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water.A police spokesperson confirmed they were notified of the incident at 7.45pm.Surf lifesavers were at the scene...Full Article
Water rescue: Emergency services rush to Muriwai Beach
