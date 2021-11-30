There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman region.It follows the announcement of a case in the city yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to three.A Ministry of Health spokesperson said both cases...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two new Covid cases in Nelson, total now 3
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New case in Nelson unlinked
New Zealand Herald
Health officials are investigating a possible source of infection in Nelson as a new case of Covid-19 is not linked to any existing..
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Booster vaccines now available, govt assessing new international variant
New Zealand Herald
New Zealanders who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months will be able to receive their booster vaccination from today..
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Case numbers steady as Auckland opening nears
New Zealand Herald