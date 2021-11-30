After days of rioting, protests and unrest in the capital, the Solomon Islands Government has formally requested assistance from New Zealand.And it's understood New Zealand troops are gathering at Linton army base ahead of a possible...Full Article
Solomon Islands requests NZ support following riots in capital
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Solomon Islands riots: Torched buildings in Honiara's Chinatown still burn
New Zealand Herald
By RNZ Buildings torched by rioters in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara continue to burn, particularly those in the city's..