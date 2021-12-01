An Auckland Lotto player has scooped $6.3 million in tonight's Powerball draw.The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and the prize is made up of $6m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division. Tonight's...Full Article
Lotto Powerball player scoops $6.3 million
