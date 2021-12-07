Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?

New Zealand Herald

Published

As New Zealand gets ready for the festive season under the new traffic light system, the emergence of the Omicron variant is a reminder this pandemic is far from over.The new variant of concern is already fuelling a new wave of...

Full Article