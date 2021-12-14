At least two more Covid-19 cases in Taranaki have been identified today.Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says there is now "more than one" case of Covid-19 in Eltham as well as a case in Hāwera. She says...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: More cases in Taranaki
New Zealand Herald
