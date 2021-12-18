Shane Martin death: High-profile deported Aussie bikie and father of AFL great dies

Shane Martin death: High-profile deported Aussie bikie and father of AFL great dies

New Zealand Herald

Published

High-profile deported Australian former bikie Shane Martin has died in New Zealand. It is understood that Martin, whose son Dustin is one of the most decorated Australian rules football players ever, died at his Mt Maunganui home...

Full Article