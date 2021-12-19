A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau in Horowhenua District. Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred just north of South Manakau Rd, shortly before...Full Article
SH1 closed at Manakau, serious crash between car and truck
