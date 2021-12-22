Japanese space tourist says he would love longer flight
Published
A Japanese space tourist said Wednesday that he felt his 12-day mission to the International Space Station was too short and he would love to stay a week…Full Article
Published
A Japanese space tourist said Wednesday that he felt his 12-day mission to the International Space Station was too short and he would love to stay a week…Full Article
MOSCOW (AP) — A Japanese space tourist on Monday rejected criticism from those who questioned his decision to pay a fortune for a..