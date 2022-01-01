Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urges China to stop its 'military adventurism'
Warplanes from China have made a historically high number of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone over the past few months.Full Article
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen marked the new year with a message for China: military conflict is not the answer.
